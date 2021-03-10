Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 185,400 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,674,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

