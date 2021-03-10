Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,164,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,569,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

