Belden Inc. (BDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.