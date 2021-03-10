Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

