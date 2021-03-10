The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 26th

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.