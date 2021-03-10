YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 5.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.31. 2,080,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,378,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several research firms have commented on YPF. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

