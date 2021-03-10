Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

