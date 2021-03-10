Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

