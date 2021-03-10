Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

ORCL opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.