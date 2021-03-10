EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 7,761,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,169,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EQT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.