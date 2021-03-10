Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

