Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rayonier by 196.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 176,486 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 14.6% in the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

