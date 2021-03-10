9,900 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

