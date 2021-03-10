John Hakopian Sells 10,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

