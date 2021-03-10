Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

