Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 2,242,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,533,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after acquiring an additional 185,085 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $38,164,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

