Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 2,242,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,533,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after acquiring an additional 185,085 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $38,164,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
