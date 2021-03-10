Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.09. 543,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,122. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.