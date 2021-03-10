Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 3,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

