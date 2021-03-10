Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $739.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $10,769.03 and $739.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.43 or 0.03192863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

