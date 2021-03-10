Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 743,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,446 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 530,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

