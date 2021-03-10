Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 23,879 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. 672,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.