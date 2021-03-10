Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 800 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $624.19 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,201.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $763.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.78.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

