Oder Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,288,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NJAN opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

