Oder Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,288,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NJAN opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.