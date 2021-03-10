Signaturefd LLC Buys 201 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

