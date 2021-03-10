Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 891,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,907 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 773,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.