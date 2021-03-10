Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,801 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aegon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aegon by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aegon by 13.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEG. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Aegon stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

