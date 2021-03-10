Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 218,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

