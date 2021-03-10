Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $25.40

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 4,042,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,495. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

