GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

NYSE:GPX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 69,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $267.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

