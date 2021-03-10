Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

