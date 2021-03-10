SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,737,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 150,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 448,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 894,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKM opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

