Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $302.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

