Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $325.88 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $325.88 million and approximately $45.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00727361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.