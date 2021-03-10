Cubiex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $479,668.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $479,668.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00502848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00530402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

