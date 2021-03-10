Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.33. 2,119,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,490,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

