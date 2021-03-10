Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

ESS stock opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $294.43. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day moving average of $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

