Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.12 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $32,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

