Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,615.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 362,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 49,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

