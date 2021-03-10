Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,646 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $34,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $398.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

