Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,175 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $24,440.00.

GBL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 16,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $576.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.