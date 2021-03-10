Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Mark J. Erceg Acquires 10,547 Shares

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11.

Cerner stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. 2,391,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,862. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.