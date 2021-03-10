Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 105,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 115,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a PE ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its stake in Navigator by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Navigator by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.