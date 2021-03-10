Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 76.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 89.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

