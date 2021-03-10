Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Ceridian HCM worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,289,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

