Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 15,297 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,417,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $695,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $413.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

