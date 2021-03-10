King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $463,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 978.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

