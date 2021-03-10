Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 157.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

