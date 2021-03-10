Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Employers posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:EIG opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Employers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Employers by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Employers by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

