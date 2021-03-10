Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Up 8%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price rose 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 520,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 303,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.
About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
