Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Up 8%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price rose 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 520,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 303,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

