Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.20. 1,315,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,126,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.